Coningsby man set to face child porn trial

A Coningsby man has been sent to face trial at Lincoln Crown Court later this month after being charged with four separate counts of making child pornography.

Gerald Attwood, 60, of Stenner Road, appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on December 21 to face the charges, three of which allegedly took place between December 2015 and March 2016.

Attwood is charged with making five indecent images of children in the most serious category (Category A) between December 12 and March 22.

He is also charged with two counts of making a total of 16 ‘Category B’ images between December 21 and March 23, in addition to making a further three images in ‘Category C’ between December 28 and March 22.

Attwood is charged with making a further ‘Category B’ image on December 21, 2005.

No pleas were entered when Attwood appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court, and the case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court due to the nature of the charges.

He was granted conditional bail, and will appear at Crown Court on January 18.