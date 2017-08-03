‘Confused’ elderly woman found in Louth hospital car park

Lincolnshire Police are trying to locate the friends and family of a ‘confused’ elderly woman who was found in Louth County Hospital’s car park in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

The woman, Lilly, is currently at the hospital and is ‘safe and well’.

Lilly is described as being around 5’ 7”, with grey hair, and wearing black trousers, a grey striped shirt, and a blue jumper.

It is believed that she may be in her early eighties.

Anyone who knows her, or knows where she should be, is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 27 of August 3.