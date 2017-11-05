Confirmation at St Mary’s

The Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Christopher Lowson, paid a visit to St Mary’s Church in Horncastle to conduct a Service of Confirmation.

People of all ages, including seven from the Horncastle group of Churches and six from the Bain Valley Group, came together to affirm their faith.

“The 14 candidates were supported by about 120 people, which made it a really happy occasion,” said the Rev Charles Patrick, vicar of Horncastle.