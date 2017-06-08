Company submits detailed plans for 75 homes in Horncastle

A Bolton-based company has submitted a detailed planning application for 75 new homes in Horncastle.

Westby Homes are looking for the final go-ahead to build on land to the west of Brackenbury Close.

The site already has outline permission and detailed approval from East Lindsey District Council would be a major step towards the development actually going ahead.

Plans show a mix of housing, including detached homes and bungalows, semi detached homes and terraced homes.

Fifteen of the proposed homes have been designated as affordable housing, in line with national planning guidelines.

The development has previously caused concern among residents and local councillors, particularly with regard to access and the impact on services in the town.

Councillors have made calls for a contribution from developers to improve schools and NHS facilities.

The town council’s planning committee discussed the application at a meeting on Monday and will announce whether they support it next week.