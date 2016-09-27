A new independent voice needed for policing panel

If you are looking for a rewarding role to play a part in shaping policing in the county then we have just the job!

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel is recruiting to fill the four-year position vacated by one of the two independent members on the panel.

The panel is looking for someone with a genuine interest in policing, community safety and victims and the delivery of high quality services to be an independent voice for the people of Lincolnshire alongside 10 elected councillors.

They are there to constructively scrutinise and hold to account the decisions of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones, including his new police and crime plan and budget-setting, which looks set to be contentious with the recruitment freeze on PCSOs, his annual report and future appointments.

Panel chairman, Chris Cook, the other co-opted independent, is leading a task group to recruit the new member. He said: “We are looking for someone who has an interest in policing in the county and a background in criminal justice, victim support or financial management and auditing.”

Mr Cook was formerly Head of Crime at Lincolnshire Police and chairman of the board for the probation services in Lincolnshire for 10 years. “That has clearly assisted me in my role,” he said.

Mr Cook said it would be an interesting first few months for the right candidate, with issues surrounding the setting of the future budget of the force, future Government funding deal and selection of a new Chief Constable.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Monday October 10, with interviews to be held on Friday November 4.

“We would like to select someone as soon as possible after that,” Mr Cook said. “We have advertised previously and had limited response. We would like to increase the pool of candidates and skills.

“I have found my role on the panel very rewarding and we play a part in shaping the delivery of policing services for the public of Lincolnshire. We act as a critical friend to the Commissioner.”

Typically, panel members dedicate one to two days a month, including preparation time to analyse the reports. You will receive appropriate training and be able to claim reasonable travel expenses.

For details: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/jobs/ or email lincolnshirepcp@e-lindsey.gov.uk or phone 01507 613052.