Comedy star Sarah Millican heads to Grimsby

Award-winning comedian and writer Sarah Millican is heading to Grimsby Auditorium this autumn as part of her biggest ever UK stand-up tour and tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday June 30 at 10am

Frank, funny and unapologetically filthy, her fifth tour, Control Enthusiast, will mark ten years since Sarah established herself as one of the leading lights of the British Comedy scene by winning the Best Newcomer Award at the 2008 Edinburgh Fringe.

Sarah Millican isn’t a control freak, she’s a control enthusiast.

She even controls her own insults, see? Do you arrange the nights out?

Are you in charge of passports on holiday? Then so are you!

Whether you’re sorting the tickets for this show or turning up when you’re told to, you’ll learn about Rescue Men, farting in hospital pants, what can happen at a bra fitting, the benefits of casserole, plus tips on how to talk to shop assistants and the correct way to eat a biscuit.

The show is a on Saturday 27 October 27, with tickets £28.50 from 0300 300 0035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk