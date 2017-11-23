Comedy, curry and cash for a good cause

A comedy and curry night will be held at the Priory Hotel in Eastgate, Louth, at 6.30pm tomorrow (Friday November 24) to raise money for East Coast Homeless Outreach (ECHO).

Four fantastic comedians are lined up to perform on the night, and it costs just £7.50 per person - including a bowl of curry - with all proceeds going to the charity.

For tickets, call the venue on 01507 602930, email prioryhotel@live.co.uk or visit www.theprioryhotel.com.