Come all ye faithful - to Tattershall!

So, where would you choose to rent a holiday home over the Christmas break?

How about a romantic cottage in the Lake District or the Cotswolds....or a plush city centre pad in London?

Well, according to one leading travel website, Tattershall is proving to be more popular than ever.

New data from holidaylettings.co.uk reveals the ten most popular places to spend the Christmas holidays in the UK.

The list features Tattershall in second place – only behind long-time festive favourite Edinburgh - but ahead of places like London, York and Aviemore.

The website is owned by travel giant TripAdvisor. Saskia Welman, from holidaylettings.co.uk, said: “We’re not surprised to see Edinburgh take the top spot on this list, because it offers so many exciting attractions dedicated to celebrating and spreading the holiday spirit,

“But it’s interesting to see Tattershall appear alongside major hubs like London and destinations with crowd-pleasing Christmas festivals like York and Padstow.”

It is understood the figures for Tattershall have been boosted by the presence of one of the region’s biggest holiday parks - Tattershall Lakes - but holidaylettings.co.uk says the place in the top ten highlights the demand for new locations.

The 10 most popular UK destinations for the 2016 Christmas holidays:

1 Edinburgh, Scotland

2 Tattershall, Lincolnshire

3 London, England

4 Whitby, North Yorkshire

5 York, North Yorkshire

6 Newquay, Cornwall

7 Aviemore, Scotland

8 Filey, North Yorkshire

9 Scarborough, North Yorkshire

10 Padstow, Cornwall