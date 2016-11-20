Collabro are coming back to Grimsby

Following a huge UK sold out tour this year, Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro, which includes Louth’s very own Thomas Redgrave, have announced dates for their third nationwide tour.

Performing across some of the UK’s major cities, the 29-date run will kick off in Liverpool at The Philharmonic on Tuesday, October 24, and will run until Saturday, December 2, at Harrogate International Centre.

Collabro, now made up of Jamie Lambert, Michael Auger, Matt Pagan and Thomas, are excited for the future and are looking forward to releasing their third album, Home, in early 2017.

They will be embarking on tours of Canada, Japan and America before heading back to the UK for their major tour next winter.

While on tour, the four-piece musical theatre group are coming to Grimsby Auditorium to play for Thomas’ home crowd.

They will be performing on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices range from £19.50 to £39.50 and there is also a special Collabro VIP package on offer for £99.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am.

For tickets to the concert at Grimsby Auditorium, please call the box office on 0300 300 0035.

Or you can book online via: www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk.