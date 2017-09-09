Collaboration is key to our survival says ELDC leader

Local authorities in Lincolnshire need to work more closely together, if they are to overcome the challenge of delivering services amid massive cuts in Government funding.

That is the warning from East Lindsey District Council leader Craig Leyland who has confirmed any lingering plans for devolution in the county are ‘dead in the water.’

Two years ago, Lincolnshire was tipped to become a unitary authority, with the Government pledging to plough in millions of pounds.

The new ‘Super Council’ would have been headed by a mayor and led to the abolition of the current two-tier system of county and district councils.

The plans were scuppered when several councils indicated they were against the idea and, in particular, the role of a mayor.

Coun Leyland said: “Devolution is dead in the water, certainly in the short term.

“Personally, devolution was a missed opportunity but we where we are.

“The only way we (East Lindsey) will succeed is by increased co-operation with other councils .”

Coun Leyland said East Lindsey had already started working with neighbouring councils on a number of initiatives, including tourism.

He explained: “We are working well with West Lindsey, sharing information and jointly promoting websites which are already making a huge difference to tourism in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

“There’s Compass Point which is a shared operation with South Holland. We are looking to include other councils.

“There are many other opportunities.

“Shared working is the way forward. It’s the only way we are going to deal with the challenges we face.”

