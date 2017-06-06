Cold callers target Lincolnshire residents

Neighbourhood Policing Teams in Lincolnshire have received reports of ‘deaf’ cold callers knocking on residents’ doors and attempting to sell items.

PCSO Jad Mohamed, from the Horncastle, Wragby & The Wolds policing team, said that the recent reports involve cold callers claiming to be deaf and displaying a wrist band or document to this effect.

They then try to engage with the homeowner and attempt to sell items from a bag.

PCSO Mohamed suggests that, for your own safety, you should never open the door to a stranger; speak or communicate through a closed window; and ensure that ground floor windows and doors are locked if you decide to speak to them, in order to reduce the risk of a distraction burglary.

If you are approached, when safe to do so, try and take down any person details (i.e. sex, clothing worn, particularly shoes, hair type colour, body piercing, tattoos, vehicle details and registration number). Take a photograph if possible, and then call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

Finally, report any suspicious activity or information which you feel may assist the police on 101, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

• Have you seen the man in the attached CCTV image? Call 101 and quote incident 392 of June 2, and report on the date and circumstances.