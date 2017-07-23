Co-op seed packets help support Louth and Rasen green spaces

Have your say

Shoppers who buy special wildflower seed packets in Lincolnshire Co-op food stores will be supporting more than 20 green space projects.

The environmental groups and good causes, which include schools, community gardens and even new play parks, have been chosen as Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions.

They’ll be supported during the environment quarter which runs until the beginning of September.

Under the scheme, a donation will be made every time a member shops in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet.

Fundraising by colleagues and the carrier bag levy go into the pot, too.

The seed packets are available throughout July and August in exchange for a suggested £1 donation, raising further funds and helping people support wildlife like butterflies and bees.

The Salvation Army also has clothing banks at 40 Lincolnshire Co-op outlets. The charity splits money raised from these banks with the Society, and that money will also go towards the total.

All the projects chosen as green space Community Champions have plans to grow and give back to communities using the money they receive.

Community Engagement Manager Sam Turner said: “The money raised through the Community Champions scheme will help these green spaces do all sorts of things, from sharing skills or maintaining woodland to creating play parks and learning spaces.

“We’re excited to support them because they give so much back to their communities. They’re a place for people to meet, grow produce or simply enjoy the outdoors, while also preserving land for Lincolnshire’s wildlife.

“Perhaps most importantly, they’re also teaching future generations about the environment.”

The green space projects which are this quarter’s Community Champions include:

Woodland Workout team, Market Rasen – renewing picnic benches and maintenance.

Hubbard’s Hill Trust, Louth – repairs after an increase in visitors and other work.

To find out more, visit www.lincolnshire.coop/currentchampions.