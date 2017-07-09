Club keeping options open in dog mess saga

Officials at Woodhall Spa Cricket Club say dog fouling at their ground has improved - but they are refusing to rule out long-term action to combat the problem.

The club - one of Lincolnshire’s top sides - turned to the parish council for support after issues with dog mess at the award-winning ground in Jubilee Park.

Club secretary John Luffman told a parish council meeting in May that the problem was ‘worse than ever’ and there were concerns about health and safety issues.

Mr Luffman asked the parish council if they would support an application to register the ground under new regulations covered by Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO).

Effectively, that would mean dogs would be banned.

However, the parish council was reluctant to get involved after hearing it would be responsible for ‘policing’ any ban.

Mr Luffman told the News: “Since the publicity started, the amount of dog mess has definitely reduced.”

Mr Luffman confirmed that following a meeting with dog owners, the club had agreed to an amnesty, allowing pets to continue to be exercised ‘off-lead’ until October.

However, he stressed the club was keeping ‘all options open’ regarding the possibility of applying for a PSPO.

The club could also fence off the ground.

Parish councillor Spencer Phelan, who is a dog owner, was among the people who opposed a PSPO.

He argued residents had been exercising their pets at the site for many years.