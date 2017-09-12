Church weekend a real success at Langton

A wedding dress from 1959 greeted visitors s they entered St Margaret’s Church, Langton at the weekend.

The church, which was taking part in the East Lindsey Churches Festival, received over 80 visitors over the two day festival which saw a theme of Village Weddings being showcased.

The church had been decorated with flowers and other wedding related items by Margaret Horton, Pam Read, Shirley Read, Emma Read, Viv Elliot and Joanne Brewster. Wedding dresses had been loaned by Sarah Read and the family of the Late Olive Brewster and a Bridesmaid Dress by Victoria Brewster. There was also an extensive display of Wedding photographs from over the last 100 years and the Marriage Register had also been extracted from the Archives and was on display for people to trace their family history.

Visitors were able to enjoy homemade cakes and drinks as they browsed the items on display and the event was closed with a songs of Praise Service, arranged by Paul Brewster and which members of the congregation had chosen their favourite hymns. Sally Smithson officiated and Victoria Brewster, Simon Jephson and Jean Wilkinson gave readings.

At the close of the event, church wardens Paul Brewster and Jean Wilkinson thanked everyone for their hard work, which had proved a real success for the church and community. They said that they were already looking forward to the next event in twelve months time.