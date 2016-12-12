Christmas crafts

Christmas came to WI House with a pop-in event at the Horncastle venue.

It was a chance for members and visitors to call in to the Banks Street building and pick up something from the seasonal stalls to decorate the home or to give as a gift and also to enjoy some refreshments.

Throughout the year, the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs runs workshops and events both at Banks Street and at other venues across the area on a range of subjects.

Next year, the Federation will be celebrating its 40th anniversary, when the festivities will include a specially written pantomime.