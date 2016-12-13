Christmas comes early to Woodhall!

Woodhall Spa’s Christmas Market proved to be an absolute cracker, attracting massive crowds and visitors from all over the county.

It was organised by the local Rotary Club who described last Friday’s event as an overwhelming success.

Honey Forster age 8 and Leon Forster age 3 EMN-161212-113659001

Station Road and The Broadway were packed as people tried to pick up a bargain at more than 80 stalls.

There was a host of street entertainment while most shops stayed open and joined in the Christmas spirit.

And for fans of a traditional Christmas, choirs from St Hugh’s, St Andrew’s and Kirkby on Bain primary schools hit all the right notes as they sang carols.

The ever popular Santa’s Grotto was busier than ever with over 200 children visiting between 6-8pm.

St Hughs Primary Choir EMN-161212-113521001

There was something for all ages with the street entertainment featuring Morris dancers, street musicians, mascots, friendly clowns and children’s fairground rides.

The Millennium Garden and The Broadway were illuminated thanks to The Rotary Club of Woodhall Spa while the parish council provided Christmas trees with lights for the shop fronts and Royal Square.

There was a procession to Royal Square for a carol service. A Rotary Club raffle raised funds for local charities.