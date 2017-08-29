Cheese thief stole cash from woman he assaulted

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and stealing cash from her - and also stealing cheese from Heron in Mablethorpe.
John Thomas Lambert, 36, of Arden Close, Mablethorpe, stole £15 of cheese from the shop on June 7.
He also assaulted a woman, and stole £40 from her, in Mablethorpe on August 19.
He pleaded guilty to all three charges at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 21.
Lambert was given a community order, a two-year restraining order, and was ordered to pay compensation to the woman and to Heron.
He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.
