Cheese thief stole cash from woman he assaulted

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and stealing cash from her - and also stealing cheese from Heron in Mablethorpe.

John Thomas Lambert, 36, of Arden Close, Mablethorpe, stole £15 of cheese from the shop on June 7.

He also assaulted a woman, and stole £40 from her, in Mablethorpe on August 19.

He pleaded guilty to all three charges at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 21.

Lambert was given a community order, a two-year restraining order, and was ordered to pay compensation to the woman and to Heron.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.