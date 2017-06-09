Charity cash from Horncastle Flower Club

Retiring chairman of Horncastle Flower Club, Kathy Fairburn has led members through a very busy two years, not only at club meetings but also arranging flowers at weddings and church festivals.

At the club’s May meeting, Kathy was proud to present a cheque for £1,000 to the St Barnabas Nurses Boston, as a result of the chairman’s charity fund.

The St Barnabas nurses is a charity close to her heart and Kathy is pictured above, left,presenting the cheque to two of the nurses who helped care for her late husband Jim.

New club chairman is Lynn Urbanowicz.

Lynn is no stranger in the town nor to NAFAS, as when she was living in the East of England she was a flower club member and took her turn as chairman of her club.

The club meets at Banovallum School on the fourth Thursday of each month, at 7.30pm.

New members are always welcome; you do not need to be able to arrange flowers just go along and be entertained by local and national demonstrators.

You are welcome to go in the first instance as a visitor for £4.

At the next meeting, the demonstrator will be Barbara Collins from Peterborough with her title “Summer Gardens”.