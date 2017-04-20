Charges ‘to boost businesses’: East Lindsey car park policy agreed

New car parking arrangements ‘to give a boost to businesses’ across East Lindsey are to come into effect this summer.

East Lindsey Dristrict Council’s executive board met last night and agreed a new car parking policy for the district, which details a series of changes that aim to increase footfall on the High Streets and encouraging shoppers to stay for longer.

The policy was developed following a review of car parking data, consultation with local people and visitors and discussions with town and parish councils.

The newly approved policy moves away from the previous ‘one size fits all’ district-wide approach to car parking, and to a position where the car parking arrangements in each town reflect local trading conditions. The Policy recognises the importance of car parking income to fund services provided to residents by the District Council.

The changes to be introduced include:

Alford – 30 minutes free ticketed parking in Market Square.

Horncastle – 30 minutes free ticketed parking in Market Place.

Louth – 30 minutes free ticketed parking in Market Place car park and reduced tariffs for stays of longer than two hours.

Mablethorpe – greater choice of tariffs.

Skegness – greater choice of tariffs and new trial of pay on exit machines on the Festival Car Park.

Spilsby – one hour free ticketed parking on all Council owned car parks.

Before the new arrangements can be introduced, the Council must publish a formal notification for a period of 28 days.

The new arrangements will be monitored over a 12-month trial period, during which time the Council has committed to no overnight charges on any of its car parks.

The council can’t yet confirm the precise date the changes will be implemented. Users of the Council’s car parks are asked to keep an eye on the information boards in the car parks for the latest information.

Regular users of the Council’s car parks are also reminded that they can purchase Car Parking permits, which provide significant reductions on the regular car parking tariffs. More information www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/parkingpermits