Chance to support garden project in Woodhall Spa

A charity run park in the town is asking for votes to secure funding towards a sensory garden project.

Jubilee Park, in Stixwould Road, has been shortlisted by Ringrose Law as one of the top five for its Grand Idea Community Project.

The project which receives the most votes will win a grant of £1,000.

Park trustee Julie Pole said: “Thanks to the generosity of our supporters we have already raised enough for initial work to begin on the sensory garden, success in this new grant opportunity will enable us to complete it in a much shorter timeframe.

Voting closes at noon on Thursday, November 9.

To cast your vote, visit www.ringroselaw.co.uk/grand-idea/vote-now

There is also still time to vote for Jubilee Park to win the Field In Trust UK’s Best Park award.

Voting closes at 5pm on Friday, November 3.

Cast your vote at www.fieldsintrust.org/bestpark/eastmidlands