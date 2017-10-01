Chance to see medieval treadwheel at St James’ Church

A medieval treadwheel, built in 1501, has become available for public viewing below the spire floor at St James’s Church, Louth.

It was built to haul stone and mortar up during the construction of the spire, and remained in place for future repairs.

The treadwheel was last used in 1844, and is believe to be the only one in the country still ‘in situ’ in a parish church.

Go along to St James’ Church or visit the website at www.teamparishoflouth.org.uk for more details.