Champion motorcyclist slams state of Lincolnshire’s roads

Champion motorcyclist Steve Plater slammed the state of Lincolnshire’s roads when he made a guest appearance at the annual parish meeting in Kirkby on Bain.

The meeting was held in Kirkby on Bain Primary School which Mr Plater attended.

During his presentation to the meeting, Mr Plater gave a fascinating account of his life from his childhood days in Kirkby on Bain right through to the present.

Career highlights saw him secure four wins and 17 podiums in the British Superbike Championship and become 2009 British Supersport champion after finishing as runner-up in the series twice in the late 1990s.

He won the prestigious Isle of Man Senior TT and the North West 200.

He mentioned his recent successes in endurance racing, managing a race team and riding in demonstration events.

He also talked frankly about the mental and physical toughness required to compete at the top level in his sport - and his injuries.

In response to a question from a member of the public, Mr Plater agreed the state of local roads was a disgrace.

There was a heartwarming start to the meeting as a group of children sang songs that brought back fond memories for many of the audience.

There was a new venture this year – the village bake-off - which was won by Jill Hilton.

Local artist and historian Edward Mayor gave a presentation about the tradition of historical map making, of which his own work is a notable example. Mr Mayor also agreed to judge the photographic competition, choosing a shot of village postman Ian, taken by Martin Briscombe.

The second speaker was Amarylis Midgley who talked about the aims and achievements of Woodhall Spa’s unique community-owned Jubilee Park, which also aims to serve surrounding villages.

During the public forum there was a lively discussion regarding the ever-increasing nuisance of lorries using the village as a rat-run, damaging the road surfaces and possibly causing structural damage to the bridge in Rimes Lane, which was last inspected in 1993.