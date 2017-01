The River Head Ranters will be providing the music for a Grand Ceilidh in aid of St Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln, at Wragby Town Hall on Saturday, January 28.

Go along to dance those winter blues away at the event, which starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10, which includes a two-course supper, from Liz Stephenson on 01673 858490 or email liz_langton@yahoo.com.

There is no licensed bar, so take along your own drinks.