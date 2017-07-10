CCTV: Police investigate theft of ladders from church

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify the man and woman pictured as it is believed they may be able to assist our inquires into the theft of a ladder last month.

The item was stolen from a disused church between Wragby and Goltho on June 19, and was later found at Wragby Maze.

Do you know this person?

If you recognise either of the people in the CCTV images, call 101 and quote incident 154 of June 19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-org.uk.