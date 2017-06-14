Cathedral event will be highlight of ‘National Carers Week’

A special service of thanksgiving at Lincoln Cathedral will be a highlight of National Carers Week on Sunday June 18.

The service is organised by Lincolnshire Carers Service and Carers FIRST. Everyone is welcome at the service, which will celebrate the work of family carers of all ages, including children and young carers.

This year, the national awareness week focuses on building carer friendly communities that support carers who look after a relative or friend, while recognising that they are individuals with needs of their own.

In Lincolnshire there are an estimated 84,000 carers looking after a relative or friend who due to ill health, physical or mental illness, disability, frailty, or addiction cannot manage without their support.

County councillor Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for Adult Care, said: “Carers provide vital support to those they care for, and it’s important that they can access support and consider their own wellbeing alongside their caring role.

“The Lincolnshire Carers Service helps 8,000 people already. There are many more carers who don’t necessarily want formal services, but we can all help by improving our understanding so communities can support carers better too.”

Malcolm Ryan, Lincolnshire operational services manager for Carers FIRST, said: “Three in five of us will be carers in our lifetime and we need to build communities that make carers’ lives easier. For example an employer creating carer friendly policies allowing for some flexibility due to an employee’s caring role, or a GP practice offering alternative appointment times to carers unable to attend due to their caring responsibilities.”

The Lincolnshire Carers Service is funded by Lincolnshire County Council and delivered by the council’s Customer Service Centre with charity Carers FIRST.

• If you’re looking after a friend or relative, you can talk to someone about your situation and discuss what support you may need. Lincolnshire County Council’s Customer Service Centre is the first point of contact for all general enquiries regarding support for carers - call 01522 782224 or email CarersService@Lincolnshire.gov.uk for further information.