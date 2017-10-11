Cat on the thatched roof in Horncastle...

It’s the cat on the hot tin roof...or should that be the cat on the new thatched roof?

A straw ‘finial’ in the shape of a cat is the star feature of the new thatch roof at the Kings Head in Horncastle’s Bull Ring.

In fact, it has created that much interest, landlady Joanne Buckland has launched a competition to find a name for it.

Her daughter Georgina and niece Robyn launched the competition on Facebook.

Within a couple of days, they’d had almost 200 posts suggesting a name.

Joanne immediately contacted Bateman’s brewery and they’ve come up with a prize for the winner of the competition. They have also promised to supply the King’s Head with a special beer which will be named after the cat.

Joanne admitted: “It’s amazing how much interest there has been.

“I thought we’d have half a dozen or so people come up with a name - never 200 plus and they are still coming in.”

The list of suggestions range from ‘Moggie Thatcher’ to ‘Marwood’ - a direct reference to the former public hangman William Marwood who lived near the Kings Head.

Joanne has reduced the list of names to nine - Worzel, Rufus, Moggie Thatcher, Diddler, Queenie, Elvis Catsley, Sweep, Top Cat, and Reedsly.

Already, the votes are ‘purring’ in but they can only be made via the Kings Head Facebook page.

The Horncastle News will also collate any votes it receives and will pass them on to Joanne.

The competition closes on Wednesday, October 18 and the winner will be announced on October 20.

There’s in impressive prize of a Bateman’s hamper, along with a pie and pea lunch at the Kings Head, courtesy of Piemaster. Drinks will be included.

The special beer will be named after the winning suggestion, and will be on sale at the Kings Head’s Halloween disco on October 28. Joanne also plans to have a bottled beer available for sale with a label featuring the cat’s name.