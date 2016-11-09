Castle setting for Christmas market

As the year comes to a close it’s time to start thinking about Christmas and how you are going to celebrate this most festive of seasons.

Tattershall Castle will be helping to get things rolling with their popular Christmas market, which this year will be held on November 19 and 20.

There will be around 40 stalls selling a variety of crafts and produce, ranging from artisan breads and toys to scented candles and Christmas decorations, all in the majestic medieval setting of Tattershall.

So if you are struggling to think of what presents to get this year and can’t find anything in the shops, look no further.

Within the marquees, you will find unique presents and ideal stocking fillers handmade by Lincolnshire craftspeople and food suppliers.

“The focus is upon all things local to make sure the event offers a substitute for the mass produced stock found on the high street, whilst also supporting local businessmen and women,” said castle custodian Paul Robinson.

And, in order to help everybody enjoy this traditional shopping experience, there will be no admission fee throughout the whole weekend.

“So why not grab a mince pie, nibble a roasted chestnut, slurp some mulled wine and find some unique gifts, all set against the backdrop of a 15th century brick masterpiece,” added Mr Robinson.

Tattershall Castle Christmas Market will be open from 11am-4pm on both the Saturday and Sunday.

More Christmas celebrations will be held on December 3, with the popular Candlelit Carol Service.