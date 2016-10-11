Cash stolen from parked lorry in Saltfleet

Lincolnshire Police have launched a witness appeal after a ‘significant quantity of money’ was stolen from a parked lorry in Saltfleet.

A delivery lorry was parked in Sea Lane, Saltfleet, between 12.00 and 12.10 on Friday, October 7.

Police believe that a person, after exiting a white vehicle (possibly a new shaped Vauxhall Astra) approached the delivery lorry, smashed the window, and removed a significant quantity of money from inside.

• Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 149 of October 7.