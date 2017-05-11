Cars out on display at Camp

Members of the Boston Classic Car Club had an afternoon out at Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre.

They put around 25 of their cars on display.

The club, which started in 1990, has more than 250 members.

They hold regular social events, including a monthly evening meeting at Graves Park Social Club, Kirton, on the third Tuesday of the month, with the next on May 16, at 8pm.

The Club has also raised more than £20,000 for local charities, with members voting for their favourite charity for the forthcoming year at the AGM. Photo: Oscarpix Imaging.