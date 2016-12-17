Carols by candlelight at Langton

The Children once again stole the show at the Carol Service in St Margaret’s Church.

The Church was full for the occasion and the seasonal sight which greeted the congregation included an array of candles, holly, Christmas tree and Crib, which had all been prepared with the help of Joanne, Paul and George Brewster.

The service, prepared by Paul Brewster, was led by Sally Smithson and took the form of a series of Carols, seasonal readings and musical items, all capably delivered by Jean Wilkinson, Owen Wilkinson, Adam Mellor, Georgia Mellor, Bryony Read, Simon Jephson, Edward Read, Ian Read, Sally Smithson and Judy Rietz.

Isla Wilkinson sang and George Brewster played three popular Carols on his Clarinet.

The next service will be Holy Communion at 9.15am on Christmas Morning.