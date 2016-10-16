Cancer charity’s shopping fundraiser at Rasen Racecourse

Bloodwise (formerly Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research) is holding its 28th annual shopping extravaganza at Market Rasen Racecourse.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 9 from 6pm until 9.30pm and on Thursday, November 10 from 10am to 3pm.

On Wednesday evening there will be delicious complimentary nibbles courtesy of celebrity chef Rachel Green.

Residents are being urged to get ahead with their Christmas shopping while helping to raise money to beat blood cancers.

There will be an array of stalls including fashion, homeware, children’s toys, gifts, food and much more.

Entry for Wednesday evening is £10 (and permits entry on Thursday) and the Thursday entry fee is £5.

The event is supported by Duckworths Land Rover, Market Rasen.

There is free parking at the Market Rasen Racecourse with disabled parking outside the Brocklesby Suite.