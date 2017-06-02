Can-do attitude at Coningsby

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School children have a “can-do “ attitude when it comes to helping others.

They collected cans of food and in keeping with their school motto -We Care, We Share, We Learn - donated them to the Lions who have an ongoing programme to Feed the Hungry.

On June 7 these cans, together with thousands more collected by Lions in the East Midlands area and Yorkshire, will be placed on the Humber Bridge as a publicity project to emphasise the Feeding the Hungry initiative and to commemorate the Lions Centenary, 100 years of Service.

The cans will then be distributed to Food banks and Soup kitchens.

On a lovely sunny afternoon, the school council built their own “Humber bridge” of cans too in support of the Lions initiative.