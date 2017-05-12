Campaigners step into action in a bid to save Louth County Hospital

Local activists have stepped up their campaign to raise public awareness and prevent the potential closure of Louth County Hospital.

At the recent public ‘Fighting 4 Louth Hospital’ meeting, campaigners set up sub-groups to work on different aspects on the campaign going forward.

It was agreed that one of the top priorities is to create and distribute a leaflet which will outline the current situation regarding the hospital, and explain the group’s objectives.

Volunteers are being sought to help with delivering the leaflets around the town, and also to the surrounding villages - anyone who wishes to get involved can contact the group via Facebook.

A separate campaign sub-group will be in charge of organising fundraising and awareness-raising events, including a gig. Details will be revealed in due course.

The third and final sub-group is a ‘fact finding’ team, which will continue to monitor the provision of services at the hospital.

Campaign founder, Julie Speed, spoke in support of the NHS at a rally in Lincoln last weekend, and will speak at a rally in St James’ Square, Grimsby, on Saturday (May 13) from 10.30am-2pm.

• For further details, or to contact the organisers, visit the ‘Fighting 4 Louth Hospital’ page on Facebook.

People of all political persuasions are invited to join the campaign.