Campaigners’ joy over rejection of wind farm appeal

One of the key figures in the bid to oppose a seven-turbine wind farm near Louth Canal has praised the community after the plans were dismissed.

As reported earlier this month, The Secretary of State for the Department of Communities and Local Government intervened to reject plans submitted by EnergieKontor UK for seven 115 metre wind turbines west of Louth Canal, between Fulstow and North Thoresby.

Stuart Tym.

The company appealed in 2015 after the original application was rejected by ELDC.

The Secretary of State stepped in, and following an inspector’s report, and rejected the plans in October.

Stuart Tym, now head of planning at The Wilkes Partnership in Birmingham, led the District Council’s opposition to the appeal with the backing of the local community.

Mr Tym, said: “The community and myself worked hard to pull together a case against planning approval for these wind turbines. It is good to hear that we have been successful as these can be stressful times for residents and home-owners in the area.”

“In the Inspector’s report, it was recommended the Department for Communities and Local Government throw out the application as damage to the heritage aspects of the area would not be outweighed by the public benefits of the proposed development. The report also found that the benefits would not justify the disruption to the landscape of the area and views from Lincolnshire’s villages.

Mr Tym continued: “The intervention of the Secretary of State is a welcome conclusion to this matter.

“These plans would have been destructive to the beautiful landscapes and cherished heritage aspects of this part of the Lincolnshire countryside.

“I’m sure that there are options which are mutually beneficial to all concerned.”