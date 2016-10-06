Calling all musicians for annual contest

The 25th Young Musician of the Year Competition to be organised by Louth Male Voice Choir will be held at the Methodist Church, Nichol Hill in Louth on Saturday, November 12.

To celebrate the anniversary, the organisers have opened entry up to all who live, or attend a school/college, within the ‘old’ boundary of Lincolnshire and who are under 18 years of age on August 31, 2016.

Awards are given in three age groups: under 11, under 14 and under 18.

Entries can be made under the following categories: solo voice, piano, orchestral instrument, brass instrument, ensemble (voice or orchestral instruments). The closing date for entries is October 31.

Entry forms are available from schools or from Malcolm Kerridge at 52 Westgate in Louth, LN11 9YD, call: 01507 607371, email: mpkerridge@hotmail.com or go to: www.louthmvc.co.uk.