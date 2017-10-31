Calendar in support of life-saving Horncastle charity

Two businesses have teamed up to produce a calendar in aid of Horncastle-based charity Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Services (LIVES).

Ringrose Law and Digital Printing Services (DPS) have created a charity calendar, with profits from sales going to LIVES.

Ringrose Law invited members of the public to take their cameras around Lincolnshire from the Wolds to the coast, and the Humber to the Wash.

The final version showcases the best images from the Love Your Lincolnshire Photo Competition in the 2018 calendar.

Alex Bennett, marketing manager at Ringrose Law, said: “This is the fourth year we have run the competition and every year the quality of the photographs just get better and better.

“This year we are delighted to be teaming up with LIVES and selling the calender for the charity.

“We have supported LIVES for many years now and to work so closely with them on this project has been great.”

Chris Strawson at DPS said: “It has been a pleasure putting together this charity for our client Ringrose Law and helping to support LIVES.

“Let’s hope that lots of calendars are sold so we can raise more vital funds for this fantastic local charity.”

CEO at LIVES Nikki Silver said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Ringrose Law and DPS for producing a chairty calendar for LIVES that celebrates what is great about Lincolnshire.

“LIVES is on track to help more than 21,000 people across the county this year, and therefore by buying the calendar the public are helping us to keep our responders on the road so that they can continue to be there for the people of Lincolnshire in their greatest time of need.”

Calendars are available from the LIVES office in Horncastle, from Ringrose Law offices in Boston, Lincoln, Grantham, Sleaford, Spalding and Newark, from the DPS office in Boston, and online at www.lives.org.uk/lives-calendar