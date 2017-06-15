‘Cake, cheese and cocktails’ at next week’s Lincolnshire Show

Lincolnshire business ‘Did Someone Say CAKE?’ is making its debut appearance at next week’s Lincolnshire Show to showcase its homemade gooey tray-bakes and slices.

Katie Jones, who set up the online cake store at the beginning of the year, will host her stand in the Select Lincolnshire section of the Food Court.

From cooking and cocktail-making demonstrations to sumptuous cakes and award-winning cheeses, visitors are set to enjoy and take home some of the country’s finest food and drink at the popular two-day event.

Katie, from Boston, said: “I’m so excited to be at this year’s Lincolnshire Show; I’ve been busy baking my speciality bakes, including brownies, rocky road and millionaires’ shortbread, which are all prepared from scratch in my own kitchen.

“I set up ‘Did Someone Say CAKE?’ so I could work from home whilst looking after my young son. In just a short space of time, my cakes have become extremely popular and I am delighted more people are going to get to taste them at this year’s event.”

Visitors can also look forward to Cote Hill Cheese’s range of home-produced soft cheese – the only one of its kind to be made in Lincolnshire. It is a particularly special year for the award-winning company as it celebrates its 25th year in business.

Other Lincolnshire favourites exhibiting in the sold-out Food Court include Pipers crisps, The Naked Marshmallow Co, Lincolnshire Brewing Company, Lincolnshire Poacher, Boston Sausage, Myers Bakery, and Red Hill Farm Free Range Pork.

Jayne Southall, CEO of Lincolnshire Showground, said: “Food and drink are a huge part of the Lincolnshire Show, and this year’s event has attracted a vast range of unique businesses that offer the best tastes from within our county and beyond. It’s wonderful that new businesses are coming along to showcase their produce too, which reflects how important the event is for local traders.”

Other new foodie exhibitors this year include The Cocktail Pickers Club, who make ready-made cocktails with locally-sourced fruit juices and Roly’s Fudge, who are based on Steep Hill in Lincoln.

Jayne continued: “The best local food and drink will certainly come to life this year thanks to The Lincolnshire Chef’s new pop-up restaurant and our special ‘Ladies that Lunch’ package, which includes entry to the Show, fizz, lunch and a gin-cocktail masterclass for just £50. There’ll be a dining experience suited to everyone’s tastes.”

The 133rd Lincolnshire Show returns to the Lincolnshire Showground on June 21-22.

Advanced tickets are £19 for adults, £6 for children, and under-fives go free. Family tickets, admitting two adults and up to three children are priced at £40. Car parking is free on both days.

For more information on tickets, exhibiting, sponsorship opportunities, membership or hospitality packages, please visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk