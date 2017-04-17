By George! Woodhall Spa man is the champion shot in reserves

A Woodall Spa man has passed out of his Army Reserves Phase One Training as Champion Shot.

George Wells (21) was presented with his prize as part of a passing out parade that marked the end of his Phase One training at Army Training Regiment Grantham.

The 16-day course saw George immerse himself in Army life.

Based at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, he was taught everything he needed to know to fulfil his role within the Army Reserve, including military terminology, drill, shooting, physical fitness, weapon handling, first aid, field craft and map reading.

George joined 148 Field Company, 104 Battalion REME, based in Wigman Road, Bilborough in January.

Since then, he has attended regular Tuesday evening training nights and completed six weekend training courses.

He will now go onto complete his trade training as a mechanic.

A graduate in Wildlife Conservation, it was an interest in mechanics which led him to join 104 Battalion REME.

He said: “I’ve always had an interest in mechanics, it’s something I have always wanted to get into and this was my closest unit.

“I loved the course. It was brilliant, amazing. I was with a great bunch of people which made it easier.

“The fact we all got on so well helped to get us through the course and the Section Commanders were great.

“Any problems we had they sorted.

“I learnt so much on the course, both theory and practice and I was pleased to win Best Shot.”

