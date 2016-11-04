Busy A158 to close near Horncastle for major repairs

The junction of the A158 Spilsby Road and B1195 Slash Lane near Scrafield to the east of Horncastle will be resurfaced from Tuesday November 8 to Sunday November 13.

Steve Brooks, senior project leader (major schemes) at Lincolnshire County Council, said, “The road at this well-used junction near Scrafield will be greatly improved through resurfacing.

“Work will be undertaken overnight between 8pm and 6am during the week to minimise disruption to road users.

“Work at the weekend on Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13 will be undertaken during the daytime between 9am and 6pm.”

The road will be closed during the works and a fully-signed diversion route will be in place via the A158, A16, A155 and A153.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.