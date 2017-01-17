Warning letters to be sent out in illegal TV crackdown

Internet and television providers are sending out warning letters to households believed to be watching pirate TV, either from illegal downloads or Andriod/Kodi devices.

According to reports, the UK’s main internet providers are launching a new crackdown on illegal streaming today with firms contacting households that have utilised their broadband connection to watch pirate TV shows.

The popularity of Kodi boxes and other Android enabled devices have allowed more people than ever to watch pirate shows, however, Virgin Media, TalkTalk, Sky and BT are all attempting to crack down on the use of such platforms.

Such users will be targeted first rather than those simply streaming videos.

The letter sent out by providers will simply state where content can be downloaded legally and does not mean that legal action will be taken.

According to reports, the letter reads: “Get it Right is a government-backed campaign acting for copyright owners who think their content’s been shared without their permission.

“It looks like someone has been using your broadband to share copyrighted material (that means things like music, films, sport or books). “And as your broadband provider, we have to let you know when this happens”

A landmark case against illegal streaming software is currently under appeal in the UK, with the result having an impact on the future of Kodi and Android boxes.