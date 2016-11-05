Village builder gets industry recognition

Construction teams from a Langworth-based builder working on housing developments in Scothern and Coningsby have been praised for their high standards and quality of work.

Chestnut Homes’ developments in the two villages were visited by inspectors from the Considerate Constructors Scheme - a voluntary programme which encourages participating developers to adhere to standards of best practice.

The inspectors were impressed by what they saw at The Grange, off Heath Road in Scothern and Kings Manor, off Old Boston Road in Coningsby, with both sites awarded top ratings for respecting the community and caring about the site’s appearance.

Chestnut Homes director Rob Newton said: “We are very proud of our construction teams at Kings Manor and The Grange.

“Both teams have worked hard to keep these sites safe and tidy, and I would like to congratulate everyone involved.

“It is testament to the quality and careful workmanship which goes into creating each of our homes.”