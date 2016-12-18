Unemployment figures are up on this time last year

The number of working age people claiming Jobseekers’ Allowance (JSA) in East Lindsey has risen compared to this time last year - but there is still a large drop in claimants since 2010.

Employment statistics released last week show that across the district, there are 1,535 JSA claimants - a rise of 55 since last November.

In the 18-24 age category, there are currently 370 JSA claimants, representing an increase of five claimants since last November.

Further unemployment benefit claimants have already moved over to Universal Credit rather than JSA, although there are currently no figures available for this.

However, a spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions said that seasonal workers - such as those based in coastal resorts such as Mablethorpe and Skegness - who have transferred over to Universal Credit have found it “very supportive”.

This is because Universal Credit allows claimants to adjust their claim on a seasonal basis, rather than close and re-open it each year.

Figures for individual Job Centres were also released as part of the quarterly Labour Market Statistics released by the Office for National Statistics last Wednesday (December 14).

At the Louth Job Centre, there are currently 370 JSA claimants of working age, which is 40 more than last year. Of these, 110 claimants are aged 18-24, which is an increase of 10 claimants in this age bracket compared to this time last year.

At the Skegness Job Centre, which deals with claims for many people in the Mablethorpe and Alford areas - there are currently 960 JSA claimants of working age (60 more than last year), of which 200 are between the ages of 18-24 (no change on last year).

Nationally, long-term unemployment has fallen to 418,000 the lowest since 2008.