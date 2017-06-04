Small businesses pay the price for hold-up in business rates help

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) today voices its concern about uncertainty surrounding the business rates relief initiatives promised to small firms at the Spring Budget.

Mike Cherry, FSB National Chairman, said: “Small businesses were given a cast iron guarantee that the General Election would not delay implementation of rates relief initiatives. The £300m hardship fund for Councils promised by the Chancellor and Communities Secretary in the Budget was a significant win that FSB fought hard to achieve.

“Every local authority has known its fund allocation since April, so they should not be chasing small business owners for inflated bills as they have not got round to devising their distribution schemes. FSB calls on Government to issue guidance to local authorities that puts a moratorium on pursuing small businesses for these incorrect bills - which would need to be refunded as soon as a local authority gets its house in order.

“The first order of business for the Communities Secretary in the next Government should be to get a grip and make sure the promised help is delivered in the first month of office.”