Petrol back below £1 a litre for Morrisons shoppers as supermarket slashes prices

Morrisons has announced that from Monday, supermarket customers will pay below £1-a-litre for petrol for the first time in six months.

The Bradford-based supermarket is reducing the price of unleaded to a maximum of 109.9 pence at its 333 forecourts from this morning.

Then from tomorrow, customers who shop in Morrisons supermarkets and spend £50, will be entitled to fill up for 99.9p, a further cut of 10p-a-litre.

Morrisons said it is making the cuts to help motorists with the cost of getting around during the pre-Christmas shopping spree.

Roger Fogg, services director at Morrisons, said: “With Christmas around the corner, our customers tell us they very much welcome our help in reducing the cost of their fuel. That’s why we are turning the clock back to the start of this year when petrol prices were typically below £1-a-litre.”

Average petrol and diesel prices have hovered above the £1.10 mark since June this year, according to petrolprices.com. The current average for unleaded is listed as just above £1.15-a-litre.

The supermarket is also cutting the price of diesel. Drivers of diesel cars, who buy their groceries in Morrisons, will also receive 10p-a-litre cuts taking prices to just above the £1-a-litre mark.

Morrisons says the offer will run from November 21 to December 3. Customers who spend £50 or more in participating stores will receive a voucher that will allow them to pay the lower price.

All of the big four supermarkets - Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons - have been cutting prices in a bid to better compete with German discounters Aldi and Lidl, wh​ich​ have eroded their market share.​