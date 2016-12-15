Most successful year to date for Lincolnshire housebuilder

Staff at Lincolnshire developer Chestnut Homes are celebrating the company’s continued growth after the developer completed its most successful year in its 28-year history.

The company, based in Langworth, saw its number of legal completions on new home sales rise by 61 per cent during its last financial year, which ran from October 2015 to October 2016.

In the same period, the developer’s turnover rose by 51 per cent against the previous financial year.

The bumper year comes as Chestnut Homes looks ahead to developing several new sites in 2017 and further boosting its workforce.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “We have been building quality new homes since 1988, and I am very proud of the way the company has grown in that time.

“I am delighted that we have achieved our most successful year to date in 2016 and would like to pay tribute to everyone at Chestnut Homes who have worked so hard to make this possible.

“We are already looking forward to building on this success in 2017, when work will begin on a number of new developments.

“As a company, we are proud to be bringing much-needed new homes to Lincolnshire, as well as creating jobs for those within our business who work to design, build and sell those properties.”

Chestnut Homes is currently building homes in Lincoln, Alford, Boston and Scothern, near Lincoln.

The company has just completed work on the second phase of homes at Kings Manor in Coningsby, where work on the third phase has just begun.

Projects in the pipeline for 2017 include The Quadrant, a mixed-use scheme which will include a new Community Stadium for Boston United Football Club.

Other forthcoming projects include the first phase of a 275-home development in Dunholme and a third phase of new homes at Manor Farm, Bardney.