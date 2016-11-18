Message on a lorry! A new campaign takes to the roads of Lincolnshire and East Anglia

A new campaign has been launched to take to the roads with a vital message to the produce industry.

Huge trailers have been emblazoned with the key details about the inaugural Produce Industry Fair that will be held next year.

From left, Trevor Hyde of Produce Industry Fair, Lee Juniper of Freshlinc, Robin Hancox of Freshlinc and Phil Scarlett, director of Produce Industry Fair.

The lorries will carry the Produce Industry Fair message hundreds of miles right across the counties Lincolnshire and East Anglia - the heart of the fresh produce sector.

Pinchbeck-based Freshlinc, experts in the transportation of fresh, chilled and horticultural products, are at the centre of the campaign.

Lee Juniper, managing director of Freshlinc, said: “Freshlinc are delighted to support the Produce Industry Fair with trailers highlighting details of the fair.

“These trailers will be seen throughout the area making deliveries to our customers.

“I believe that the fair will allow businesses not just from Lincolnshire and East Anglia but in the UK to showcase their competitive offers to the produce sector.”

The Produce Industry Fair will be held at Peterborough Arena on September 13 and September 14 next year.

The fair is the only event to cover the entire supply chain for the UK, everyone from growers to grocers.

Companies throughout the produce industry and associated services to this industry are being invited to showcase their products and/or services to a national audience of buyers, operators and traders from any part of the supply chain.

Phil Scarlett, director of the Produce Industry Fair, said: “We launched details of the fair at the beginning of October and have been delighted with the response for more information and the bookings that have been made for exhibition stands.

“I would urge businesses within the supply chain (from grower, importer to grocer) to consider exhibiting and for more information please go to www.uk-pif.com”

Throughout the two days of their fair there will be business seminars discussing economic and political factors affecting our industry, innovative technology and automation tools plus a careers and job zone specialising in the produce industry.

Trevor Hyde, of the Produce Industry Fair said “From our initial discussions with a variety of leading companies throughout the supply chain, we believe that the Fair will attract 4,000 plus visitors from within the industry because of its unique content supplying our industry a one stop shop.