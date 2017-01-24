HSBC confirm Horncastle branch is to close

Horncastle’s HSBC has been confirmed as one of 62 branches the bank will close this year.

Britain’s biggest bank HSBC is to close another 62 branches in 2017, as the group claims more people move to use online banking.

The closures could mean up to 180 jobs will be lost, as fewer customers use branches.

Francesca McDonagh, HSBC Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management for UK and Europe, said: “The way our customers bank with us is changing.

“More customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before, innovation such as Touch and Voice ID has proved extremely popular, and fewer people are using branches.

“The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people.

“We will have fewer but better branches, with more empowered front line colleagues using a greater range of technology to support all our customers’ needs.”

Antonio Simoes, chief executive of HSBC Bank plc, said: “This marks the end of our branch restructuring programme. We now feel we have the right branch network that complements the other ways in which customers now choose to interact with us. We will continue to invest for the benefit of our customers as we build HSBC UK, a better bank for our people and customers.”

A confirmed date for the Horncastle branch’s closure was not confirmed in today’s announcement.