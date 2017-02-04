Farming Forum at Rasen to address post-Brexit issues

Following the success of the 2015 Farming Forum, Nicholsons Chartered Accountants will once again host the free seminar in partnership with Perkins George Mawer & Co.

The 2017 Farming Forum will be held at Market Rasen Racecourse on Wednesday February 15.

Topics will include the impact of Brexit at both a local and national level, along with a general look at the world farming situation.

Richard Grayson, director from Nicholsons, will provide an update on the recent topical tax matters.

Richard, who has worked within the agriculture sector in Lincolnshire for more than 35 years said: “Local farmers are always interested to know more about the agriculture sector and we aim to provide topical and thought-provoking information about their industry.”

This year’s speakers will also include Nick Sharp, of Perkins George Mawer & Co, Hugh Taylor, of Roadnight Taylor, and Sean Sparling, an independent agronomist.

Representatives from businesses in the agriculture sector will be at the forum to meet visitors and discuss various farming topics.

To register a place email Linda Clark at linda.clark@nicholsonsca.co.uk or call 01522 815100.