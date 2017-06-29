Farmers to help shape future of agriculture

Lincolnshire is the driving force behind the country’s farming industry, and can help shape its future, according to ministers.

The future of farming was the focus of this year’s Lincolnshire Show, as MPs discussed how the new Agricultural Bill is set to be formed post Brexit.

Jayne Southall, CEO of Lincolnshire Showground, said: “Putting power back in the hands of local farmers and introducing policies and techniques that will lead to improved efficiency and productivity was the focus of MPs’ discussions at our annual two-day event.”

Martin Vickers, MP for Cleethorpes,said: “We want to work with the farming community to shape the Agricultural Bill and use local voices to introduce legislation that will benefit farmers across the UK.

“Our plan is to make sure that new policies are implemented based on the requirements of our own farming industry. It is vital practical techniques that benefit and enhance, rather than constrain and have a detrimental effect on, our farming businesses are put in place.”

Mr Vickers’ thoughts were reinforced by Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), George Eustice, who stated how Lincolnshire’s farming industry is a ‘powerhouse’ for the country’s farming industry and can help influence improved policies post Brexit.

Jayne Southall added: “It was great to hear MPs discuss the future of farming at Lincolnshire Show.

“Farming is a fundamental part of Lincolnshire, and the 60,000 visitors to this year’s event reflect how well-supported our local industry is.

“It was an honour to host our farming community once again, along with our exhibitors and competitors.

“This year’s Lincolnshire Show was another great success, and I am delighted our county’s farming industry has been recognised on a national scale to help shape its future.”