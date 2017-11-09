Dozens attend exhibition on plans for new Woodhall Spa homes

More than 60 people attended a public exhibition to view McCarthy and Stone’s proposals for new Retirement Living accommodation in Woodhall Spa yesterday (Wednesday).

The proposals, which have not yet been submitted to East Lindsey District Council, would see land to the west of Tattershall Road developed with 43 Retirement Living apartments for private sale.

The plans also include high-quality communal spaces, including a homeowners’ lounge with kitchenette, a guest suite, landscaped communal gardens and on-site car parking.

McCarthy and Stone is proposing an attractive two-storey traditional design, which takes cues from the existing architecture in Woodhall Spa through its form and use of high-quality material.

Matt Wills, Regional Managing Director of McCarthy and Stone, commented: “We would like to thank everyone that took the time to attend our public exhibition.

“We will now carefully review all the feedback received before submitting a planning application.”

There has been opposition to proposed housing developments in Woodhall Spa with claims as many almost 1,000 homes could be built - depending on the outcome of planning decisions.

Tattershall Road is one of the potential developments sites with plans for an additional housing development to the McCarthy and Stone proposals.

However, Mr Wills insisted there was a need for the type of development his company is planning.

He added: “There is a real shortage of specialist accommodation for older people in Woodhall Spa.

“Our plans would help address this housing need by giving older residents the option of down-sizing to accommodation better suited to their needs.

“We have worked hard to create a scheme that is in keeping with the character of Woodhall Spa and it was pleasing to see how warmly the design was received by the community.”

• People can find out more by calling the freephone information line on 0800 298 7040 or visiting the project’s website at www.mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/woodhallspa